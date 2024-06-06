BloombergSen Inc. Sells 4,979 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Cricut comprises about 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Cricut were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after acquiring an additional 133,624 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cricut Stock Performance

CRCT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 474,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.11. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $918,512.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,090,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $82,616.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,090,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,703. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

