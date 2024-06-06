BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $384.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $420.00 to $384.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $12.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,500,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,673. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.30 and its 200-day moving average is $424.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

