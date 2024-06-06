BMO Capital Markets Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$129.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$129.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$95.60.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$90.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$94.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.