BMO Capital Markets Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $133.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Dollarama Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $93.07 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $93.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94.
Dollarama Company Profile
