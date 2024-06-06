BMO Capital Markets Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $133.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $93.07 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $93.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

