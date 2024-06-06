Bollard Group LLC Buys 350 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,200,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,072,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,541,000 after acquiring an additional 286,646 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.98. 2,393,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average is $242.21.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

