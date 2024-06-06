Bollard Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,140. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

