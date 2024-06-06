Bollard Group LLC Has $12.83 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 0.4% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,463,000 after acquiring an additional 283,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,889 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.37. 1,564,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.90. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

