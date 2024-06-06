Bollard Group LLC Has $17.11 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after buying an additional 2,464,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,056,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,845,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.15. 8,594,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,254,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $276.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

