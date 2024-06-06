Bollard Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.44. 765,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

