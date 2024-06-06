Bollard Group LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,571,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.61. 805,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.