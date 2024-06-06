Bollard Group LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after buying an additional 111,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,619,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.49. The company has a market capitalization of $238.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

