Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 651,164 shares.

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.40. The company has a market cap of £4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

