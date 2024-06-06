Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stake Lowered by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,065 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 41,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $545.83 million, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.17. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,225,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,225 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,152,747. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

