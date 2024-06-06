BP (LON:BP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $482.10

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 482.10 ($6.18) and traded as low as GBX 480.45 ($6.16). BP shares last traded at GBX 481.20 ($6.17), with a volume of 24,130,112 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on BP shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.41) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. AlphaValue lowered BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 628.57 ($8.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 503.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 481.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 5,348.84%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($476.93). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($476.93). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,468.29). Insiders bought a total of 5,082 shares of company stock worth $2,342,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

