Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $275.95

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.95 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.83). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.72), with a volume of 118,893 shares.

Braemar Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 276.41. The company has a market capitalization of £86.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2,173.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.19.

Braemar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Braemar

In other news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($24,522.74). 54.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

