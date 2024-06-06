Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Increases Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Braemar Price Performance

Shares of BMS traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 282.50 ($3.62). The company had a trading volume of 14,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,129. The company has a market capitalization of £86.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2,190.38 and a beta of 1.09. Braemar has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.64 ($4.07). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 276.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braemar

In other news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($24,522.74). Corporate insiders own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

Further Reading

