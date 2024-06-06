Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.04)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $140.5-141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.76 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.10)-$(0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.12.

BRZE stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. Braze has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

