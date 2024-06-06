Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio Sells 4,000 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BFAM traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.33. The company had a trading volume of 192,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,220. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

