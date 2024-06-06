Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target at $223.22

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,845,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,885 shares of company stock valued at $52,241,924 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.0 %

TEAM stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $154.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.