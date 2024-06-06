Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Target Price at $34.75

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Avangrid Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Avangrid by 41.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 60.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

