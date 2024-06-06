Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Target Price at $110.45

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE BOOT opened at $128.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $131.85. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 50,577 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

