Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $49.75

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 over the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.