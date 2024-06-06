BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$108.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.00.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock opened at C$86.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$94.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.10. BRP has a 1 year low of C$77.42 and a 1 year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

