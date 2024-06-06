Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.16

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and traded as high as $38.38. Bunzl shares last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 110,081 shares traded.

Bunzl Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

