Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,475 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,275 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 120.3% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,974,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 810,957 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 80.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 779,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 688,403 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

