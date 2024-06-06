Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 42,060 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 846.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

YUMC opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

