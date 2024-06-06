Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 186,497 Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,497 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Global Self Storage worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SELF stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.64%.

In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,845.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 23,641 shares of company stock valued at $117,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

