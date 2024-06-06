C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 1,368,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,006,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after buying an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,879,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.