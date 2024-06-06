Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) versus Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Critical Review

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadeler A/S and Capital Product Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital Product Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.89%. Capital Product Partners has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Capital Product Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Capital Product Partners 18.51% 6.30% 2.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Capital Product Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 17.90 $12.44 million N/A N/A Capital Product Partners $360.59 million 2.68 $47.21 million $2.29 7.62

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Cadeler A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It also owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

