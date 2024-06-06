Cameo Cobalt (CVE:CRU) Stock Price Down 20%

Cameo Cobalt Corp (CVE:CRU – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 10,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 421,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Cameo Cobalt Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.
Cameo Cobalt Company Profile
Cameo Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Chile. Its flagship project, the Carrizal Alto cobalt property covering an area of 456 hectares located in Carrizal Alto district. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
