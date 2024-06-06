Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.
Campbell Soup Price Performance
CPB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $51.80.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
