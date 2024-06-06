Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

