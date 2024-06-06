Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $77.95. 86,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

