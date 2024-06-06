Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.9 %

CP stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.61. 438,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.