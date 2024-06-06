Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.58.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$25.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.21 and a 52-week high of C$31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

