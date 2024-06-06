Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $7.81

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $7.48. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 922,737 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 8.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

