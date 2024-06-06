Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,906 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 864,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 559,695 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,692,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,261,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,933.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 394,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after purchasing an additional 381,449 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $26.35. 2,593,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,662. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.