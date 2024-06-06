Capital International Investors Acquires 12,825 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.78% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $274,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.12. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

