Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 18,465,257 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,465,257 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,028,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.89% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $10,511,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 661,034 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

