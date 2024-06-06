Capital International Investors Buys 118,691 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,691 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 8.03% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $135,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 72.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 1.7 %

EPAC opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

