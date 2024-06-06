Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,507,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267,923 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 8.89% of Equitrans Midstream worth $392,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

