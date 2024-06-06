Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,321,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 726,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 356,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,879,000 after acquiring an additional 271,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,310,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,852 shares in the company, valued at $19,496,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $12,946,945 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG stock opened at $252.93 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.69 and a 52 week high of $259.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

