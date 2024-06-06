Capital International Investors Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,972,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,783,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,077,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,787,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,232,000 after buying an additional 581,131 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,475,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,552,000 after buying an additional 566,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,413.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,925,000 after acquiring an additional 517,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $2,810,125 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC stock opened at $208.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.62 and a 200-day moving average of $199.64. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.26 and a 12-month high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

