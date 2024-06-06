Capital International Investors Grows Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Capital International Investors grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $153,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $880,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 131.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,166 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.62. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

