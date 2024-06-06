Capital International Investors Has $1.76 Billion Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,740 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 10.41% of Celanese worth $1,761,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $146.96 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

