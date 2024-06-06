Capital International Investors Has $2.09 Billion Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361,150 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.18% of Welltower worth $2,085,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 704,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Welltower stock opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.86 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

