Capital International Investors Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,671,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

CHTR stock opened at $278.10 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.26 and its 200 day moving average is $318.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

