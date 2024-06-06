Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,687,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,935 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.69% of Ryanair worth $1,425,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kize Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $32,338,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $39,301,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ryanair by 8,416.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $124.80 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

