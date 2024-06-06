Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,322,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,579 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $438,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 1.6 %
Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.09 and a beta of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
