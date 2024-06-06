Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,322,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,579 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $438,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.09 and a beta of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

Several research firms have commented on FYBR. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

