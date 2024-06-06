Capital International Investors Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,184,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 419,749 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,484,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $227.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.53. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.13 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

