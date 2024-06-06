Capital International Investors Trims Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,297,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 432,192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.39% of V.F. worth $174,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in V.F. by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $13.42 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

